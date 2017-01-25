4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
Person familiar with deal: Holland, Rockies strike $7M deal

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:29 pm 01/25/2017 04:29pm
Share
FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (56) throws during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

The Colorado Rockies have taken a big step in bolstering their bullpen — providing reliever Greg Holland can make a successful comeback from elbow reconstruction surgery.

The right-hander agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract with the Rockies, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical, said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. Holland can make an additional $7 million in performance bonuses.

Holland was the Royals closer through most of 2014 and 2015, when they made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his right elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recuperating from Tommy John surgery.

Yahoo first reported the signing and said it was a one-year deal.

Prior to his injury, the 31-year-old Holland established himself as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in ’14.

Over those two seasons, Holland converted 93 saves in 98 chances.

Holland had a 3.83 ERA with 32 saves in ’15 before he was shut down.

Fixing a bullpen that blew 28 saves last season was among general manager Jeff Bridich’s top priorities this winter. He signed left-handed reliever Mike Dunn in addition to bringing in new first baseman Ian Desmond and former Padres utility player Alexi Amarista, who is reuniting with new manager Bud Black.

