Mets settle with Familia, Harvey, deGrom, 3 others

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:57 pm 01/13/2017 07:57pm
FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in Washington. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star closer Jeurys Familia got a sizable raise from the New York Mets on Friday while still waiting to find out whether he’ll be suspended by Major League Baseball under the sport’s domestic violence policy.

Familia will make $7,425,000, up from $4.1 million last season.

Starters Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, who both had season-ending surgery, also settled for one-year contracts and averted arbitration. Harvey got a raise to $5,125,000 from $4,325,000 and deGrom’s salary increased to $4.05 million from $607,000.

In addition, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and relievers Addison Reed and Josh Edgin reached settlements.

The 27-year-old Familia led the majors with a franchise-record 51 saves last season.

Last month, a judge dismissed a charge stemming from a domestic violence complaint against Familia after the reliever’s wife told a prosecutor that her husband did not hurt her. MLB has said its investigation is ongoing.

