Marlins reach deals with 5 arbitration-eligible players

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have rewarded reliable All-Star closer A.J. Ramos with a $6.55 million contract as Miami reached agreement on one-year deals with five of its six arbitration-eligible players Friday.

Ramos recorded 40 saves in 2016 and is expected to anchor a bullpen that could be the Marlins’ strength. His new deal includes a $25,000 bonus for another All-Star selection.

Right-hander Tom Koehler received a $5.75 million contract and infielder Derek Dietrich will earn $1.7 million.

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria will make $4.35 million and outfielder Marcell Ozuna $3.5 million after he batted .266 with 23 homers last year and made the All-Star for the first time. The Marlins are still waiting to see a breakout season from him.

A left-handed hitter with power, Dietrich can play first, second or third base.

Koehler went 9-13 in 33 starts last year and is a key part of the Marlins’ thin rotation. He’s 30-37 over the past three seasons.

Right-hander David Phelps is the lone Marlins player yet to settle.

