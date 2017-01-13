3:38 pm, January 13, 2017
CLOSINGS Area school systems are canceling Saturday activities ahead of the expected wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. See the full list of closings and delays here.

Mariners avoid arbitration with Smyly, Dyson

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:31 pm 01/13/2017 03:31pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms on 2017 contracts with left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades earlier this month.

The Mariners also reached deals with outfielder Leonys Martin, infielder Danny Valencia, left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent. Seattle has no more players eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Smyly went 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA last season for Tampa Bay, but that was the first time in five big league seasons he finished with an ERA over 4.00.

Dyson was acquired in a deal with Kansas City. He hit .278 with 30 stolen bases for the Royals last season.

