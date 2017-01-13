Mariners avoid arbitration with Smyly, Dyson

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms on 2017 contracts with left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades earlier this month.

The Mariners also reached deals with outfielder Leonys Martin, infielder Danny Valencia, left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent. Seattle has no more players eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Smyly went 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA last season for Tampa Bay, but that was the first time in five big league seasons he finished with an ERA over 4.00.

Dyson was acquired in a deal with Kansas City. He hit .278 with 30 stolen bases for the Royals last season.

