Kurt Suzuki and Braves complete $1.5 million, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:47 pm 01/30/2017 05:47pm
This Sept. 10, 2016 photo shows Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki fielding a ball in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers. The agreement was announced by the team on Monday, Jan. 30, 2016 after Suzuki passed his physical. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ATLANTA (AP) — Kurt Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers.

The agreement was announced by the team on Monday after Suzuki passed his physical. Suzuki could earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts at catcher.

Suzuki, 33, hit .258 with eight homers and 49 RBIs last season with Minnesota. His career average is .256.

Atlanta also is expected to enter spring training with Anthony Recker, who was Flowers’ backup last season.

Suzuki made his major league debut with Oakland in 2007 and played for Washington in 2012-13. He would get $50,000 each for 65 and 70 starts at catcher, $100,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80, $200,000 for 85, $250,000 for 90, $300,000 for 95, $350,000 for 100, $500,000 for 105 and $550,000 for 110.

MLB News