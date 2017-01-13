2:06 am, January 13, 2017
Jean Segura agrees to $6.2 million contract with Mariners

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 2:04 am 01/13/2017 02:04am
SEATTLE (AP) — Jean Segura and the Seattle Mariners have avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $6.2 million, one-year contract, a huge raise from his $2.6 million salary last year.

The centerpiece of Seattle’s offseason moves, which have included 11 trades, Segura was acquired from Arizona in late November and is projected to play shortstop and hit leadoff.

Segura batted a career-high .319 with 20 homers, 33 stolen bases and 64 RBIs for Arizona last year, leading the National League with 203 hits. He is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

After his agreement Thursday, seven Seattle players remained on track to exchange proposed arbitration figures with the team Friday: pitchers Drew Smyly, James Paxson, Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent; outfielders Jarrod Dyson and Leonys Martin; and third baseman Danny Valencia.

