9:28 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians acquire right-hander Carlos…

Indians acquire right-hander Carlos Frias from Dodgers

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:10 pm 01/30/2017 04:10pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have acquired right-hander Carlos Frias in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.

Frias has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, who signed the Dominican Republic native as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The 27-year-old was limited to 47 1/3 innings last season for the Dodgers, Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa after making two trips to the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made just one appearance for the Dodgers in 2016, pitching four shutout innings on July 7 against San Diego.

Frias has a career 3.50 ERA in 18 career relief appearances.

To make roster room for Frias, the Indians designated infielder Richie Shaffer for assignment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Indians acquire right-hander Carlos…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News