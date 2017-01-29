1:50 am, January 30, 2017
Holland can make $35M over 2 years under Rockies contract

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:53 pm 01/29/2017 03:53pm
FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (56) throws during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

DENVER (AP) — Reliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Holland is guaranteed $7 million under the agreement announced Saturday.

He has a $6 million salary this year, and the agreement includes a $15 million conditional player option for 2018 that Holland could exercise if he has at least 50 pitching appearances or 30 games finished this year. If he fails to reach either of those, there would be a $10 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout if Holland declines to exercise it.

There is an $8 million maximum for performance bonus this year. He would get $500,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 pitching appearances. For games finished, he would get $1 million apiece for 20 and 30, and $2 million each for 40, 50 and 60.

In 2018, he could earn $2 million each for 30, 40 and 50 games finished.

Holland has additional award bonuses, including $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year.

He missed all of last season because of reconstructive elbow surgery that kept him sidelined for all of last season. He said Saturday he expects to be ready for the spring training next month.

