9:39 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Francona donating $1 million…

Francona donating $1 million to Arizona’s baseball program

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:49 pm 01/31/2017 05:49pm
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is donating $1 million to the University of Arizona baseball program, with the money to be put into a capital projects fund.

Francona’s donation, announced Tuesday, is in addition to a $1 million matching gift made by an anonymous donor in June for improvements at Hi Corbett Field. Among the planned projects is construction of the Terry Francona Hitting Facility.

Francona played three seasons at Arizona, winning the Golden Spikes Award as the national player of the year while leading the Wildcats to the 1980 national championship. His No. 32 jersey is retired and displayed at Hi Corbett Field.

Arizona was the national runner-up last season, losing to Coastal Carolina in the College World Series finals.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Francona donating $1 million…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News