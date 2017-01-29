1:51 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by…

Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by Reds, can make up to $5M

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 3:26 pm 01/29/2017 03:26pm
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Feldman is guaranteed $2.3 million in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and can make $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on starts and $1.5 million for relief appearances.

The deal announced Thursday calls for $100,000 bonuses for starts 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 21-26, and $200,000 apiece for starts 10, 12, 14, 17 and 20. Feldman gets $100,000 for 25 relief appearances, $200,000 apiece for 30 and 35, and $250,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55.

The 33-year-old right-hander made five starts and 35 relief appearances for Houston and Toronto, which acquired him at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He went 7-4 with a 3.97 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Feldman has been in the major leagues since 2005, also pitching for Texas, the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News