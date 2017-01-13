3:38 pm, January 13, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Area school systems are canceling Saturday activities ahead of the expected wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. See the full list of closings and delays here.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Eduardo Nunez, George Kontos…

Eduardo Nunez, George Kontos reach 1-year deals with Giants

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:31 pm 01/13/2017 03:31pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Eduardo Nunez and right-handed reliever George Kontos have reached one-year agreements with the San Francisco Giants to avoid arbitration.

The Giants acquired All-Star infielder Nunez, the projected starting third baseman going into 2017, from Minnesota ahead of the trade deadline. But he was sidelined for the final six games of the regular season and was unable to start in the playoffs against the Cubs because of a strained right hamstring.

The 29-year-old Nunez batted .288 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs between the Twins and Giants, hitting .269 with four homers, 20 RBIs, nine doubles and three triples in 50 games for San Francisco. He earned $1,475,000 last season.

Kontos, who earned $1.15 million last season, was part of a bullpen that struggled down the stretch and ultimately cost the Giants in their four-game NL Division Series defeat to the eventual champion Cubs. San Francisco squandered the game and series in the ninth inning of Game 4 when the bullpen failed to hold a 5-2 lead in the ninth inning, with five relievers unable to end it. And the Giants missed out this time in their every-other-year World Series quest after winning titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Eduardo Nunez, George Kontos…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News