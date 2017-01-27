3:39 am, January 28, 2017
Dodgers sign former Mets 1B Ike Davis to minor league deal

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:51 pm 01/27/2017 09:51pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — First baseman Ike Davis and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to the team’s spring training camp in Arizona.

Davis played eight games last June for the New York Yankees. His last full year in the majors was 2014 when he split time with the Mets and Pirates, hitting .233 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in a combined 427 plate appearances.

The Dodgers said Friday that Davis will join 21 other non-roster invitees next month in Glendale, Arizona, including infielder Charlie Culberson, outfielder Tyler Holt, reliever Brandon Morrow and catcher Bobby Wilson.

