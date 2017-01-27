9:14 pm, January 27, 2017
Cubs invite Henderson, Kawasaki to big league camp

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:43 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Relief pitcher Jim Henderson and infielder Munenori Kawasaki are among the 24 non-roster players invited to the Chicago Cubs’ big league camp for spring training.

Henderson went 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 appearances with the New York Mets last year. Kawasaki hit .333 in 14 games with the Cubs.

The World Series champions will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.

Top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Ian Happ also will report to major league camp.

The list of non-roster invitees was announced on Friday.

