Cubs, Arrieta avoid arbitration with 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and ace right-hander Jake Arrieta have agreed to a $15,637,500, one-year deal.

The Cubs also announced one-year contracts with right-handed relievers Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm on Friday.

They exchanged arbitration numbers with Pedro Strop, with the team offering $4.6 million and the reliever countering at $6 million. But there is optimism about a deal being reached soon.

Arrieta went 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA last season, helping Chicago to its first World Series title since 1908. He won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and is 54-21 with a 2.52 ERA in three-plus seasons with the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Arrieta is eligible for free agency after this season. While each side is leaving open the possibility of an extension, Arrieta said he will be ready for whatever happens.

