Brewers avoid arbitration with Peralta, Torres

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 9:33 pm 01/13/2017 09:33pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers agreed to a $4,275,000 deal with Wily Peralta and a $2,175,000 contract with Carlos Torres for 2017, avoiding arbitration with both right-handers.

Milwaukee exchanged arbitration figures Friday with right-hander Chase Anderson. The team offered $2.45 million and Anderson asked for $2.85 million.

Peralta pitched poorly for his first 13 starts of 2016, going 4-7 with a 6.68 ERA. After being sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs in June, Peralta returned to the majors two months later and was much better. He had a 2.92 ERA over his last 10 starts.

Torres was one of the Brewers’ most valuable relievers, going 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA in 73 games.

Anderson went 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA, making 30 starts.

