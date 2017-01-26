11:53 am, January 27, 2017
A’s send lefty Overton to Mariners for minor league catcher

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:35 pm 01/26/2017 06:35pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners acquired left-hander Dillon Overton on Thursday from the Athletics and sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland.

Overton adds depth for the Mariners. He was 13-5 with a 3.29 ERA over 125 2-3 innings with 105 strikeouts and 31 walks in 21 appearances with 20 starts for Triple-A Nashville last season while also spending four short stints with the A’s for his major league debut.

He went 1-3 with an 11.47 ERA in seven games and five starts with Oakland.

Goldstein, a ninth-round draft choice by Seattle last year out of Illinois, hit .400 (4 for 10) in five games at rookie ball then moved on to Class-A Everett. There, he batted .255 in 14 games.

Catcher Jesus Sucre was designated for assignment by Seattle to clear roster room. .

MLB News