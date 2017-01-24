6:56 pm, January 24, 2017
AP source: Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 6:44 pm 01/24/2017 06:44pm
TORONTO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and Toronto had not made an announcement.

Saltalamacchia would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract if added to the major league roster.

Toronto has been looking for a backup catcher to Russell Martin.

Saltalamacchia hit .171 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games with Detroit last season. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has 110 career home runs.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

