AP source: Marlins acquire Straily for minor leaguers

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins gave up two of their top pitching prospects Thursday to acquire immediate help for the rotation.

Miami obtained right-hander Dan Straily from the Cincinnati Reds for three minor leaguers, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been announced.

The Reds acquired right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice, both highly regarded prospects in Miami’s thin system. A third minor leaguer is also involved in the deal, which will be complete pending physicals.

Straily had the best year of his career in 2016, when he went 14-8 for the last-place Reds with a 3.76 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 34 games.

The Marlins earlier acquired another former Reds pitcher, Edinson Volquez. Their revamped rotation will include holdovers Wei-Yin Chen, Adam Conley and Tom Koehler following the death last September of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident.

Miami’s starting five went a combined 49-43 last year. The Marlins are also expected to have a strong and deep bullpen led by holdover closer A.J. Ramos.

Straily has a career record of 27-21 with a 4.24 ERA. He tied for the most homers allowed in the NL last year with 31, but as a flyball pitcher he’s a good fit for spacious Marlins Park.

Miami will be Straily’s fifth team since he broke into the majors in 2012. He has also pitched for Oakland, the Cubs and Houston.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments