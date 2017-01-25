4:26 pm, January 26, 2017
OF Austin Jackson agrees to minor league deal with Indians

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:43 pm 01/25/2017 05:43pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent outfielder Austin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians and will report to big league spring training.

Jackson, who turns 30 on Feb. 1, gives the Indians some outfield depth and insurance in case left fielder Michael Brantley isn’t ready for the start of the season. Brantley played in just 11 games last season following surgery on his right shoulder.

The Indians, who announced Jackson’s deal Wednesday, chose not to re-sign Rajai Davis as a free agent.

A .272 career hitter, Jackson played in 54 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He underwent surgery on his left knee in June. He’s played in 40 postseason games.

