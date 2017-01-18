11:13 am, January 18, 2017
Bautista, Blue Jays agree to $18.5M, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 11:00 am 01/18/2017 11:00am
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista smiles as he walks through the dugout during Game 1 of the team's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent outfielder Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after agreeing to an $18 million, one-year contract with mutual options for more years. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays, after all.

Toronto said Wednesday the free agent slugger had agreed to an $18.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto that includes mutual options for more years.

Bautista gets an $18 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $17 million mutual option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout, payable if either side declines. There is a $20 million option for 2019 that becomes guaranteed if Bautista has 300 games played during the next two seasons and does not have a physical impairment that would prevent him from playing in 2019.

