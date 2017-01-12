6:36 pm, January 12, 2017
68° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP Source: Barney, Blue…

AP Source: Barney, Blue Jays reach deal to avoid arbitration

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 6:19 pm 01/12/2017 06:19pm
Share

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that second baseman Darwin Barney has agreed to a $2,887,500, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, avoiding salary arbitration.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had made no formal announcement of the deal.

The utilityman played at least 25 games each at second base, third and shortstop while making 32 starts — his most at any position — at second. He also played five games in left field and pitched an inning.

Barney, who earned $1,050,000 last season, batted .269 with four homers, 19 RBIS and 13 doubles in 104 games for 89-win Toronto. The Blue Jays lost the AL Championship Series to Cleveland in five games.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Money News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » AP Source: Barney, Blue…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News