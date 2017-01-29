4:46 pm, January 29, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » American Hyndman scores 1st…

American Hyndman scores 1st goal for Glasgow Rangers

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 4:34 pm 01/29/2017 04:34pm
Share

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman has scored his first goal for Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers.

Hyndman assisted on Kenny Miller’s go-ahead, 90th-minute goal in his Rangers debut, a Scottish Cup win over Motherwell on Jan. 21, and scored in the 87th minute of a 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Texas, a grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman, signed with England’s Fulham in 2014 and moved to Bournemouth last June. He appeared in two League Cup and one FA Cup matches this season but none in the Premier League, then was loaned to Rangers on Jan. 9.

Hyndman captained the U.S. at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup. He made his senior national team debut in September 2014 and has three international appearances.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » American Hyndman scores 1st…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

MLB News