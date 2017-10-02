The Latest: Suicide car bomber strikes in Syrian capital

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Syrian state media says a suicide car bomber has struck a police station in the capital, Damascus.

The Al-Ikhbariyeh TV station says the bomber detonated his vehicle in front of a police station in the capital’s al-Midan neighborhood. It says two attackers blew themselves up in the same place, with one managing to enter the station.

The station says several people were killed or wounded.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and security agents cordoned off the area.

___

2 p.m.

A Syrian war monitoring group says at least eight Hezbollah fighters have been killed in a drone strike in the eastern Syrian desert.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday a drone of unknown affiliation struck a position of the Lebanese militant group, which is fighting alongside government forces.

A Hezbollah official confirmed the attack but could not confirm the toll. The official was not authorized to speak to the media so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hezbollah and other pro-government forces are battling the Islamic State group in eastern Syria.

