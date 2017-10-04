Report: Iranian nuclear negotiator gets 5-year sentence

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official news agency in Iran that is close to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is reporting that a member of the country’s nuclear negotiation team has received a five-year prison sentence on espionage charges.

Wednesday’s report by the Tasnim news agency did not identify the person sentenced, but said a Tehran appeals court had confirmed the sentence.

The only member of the nuclear negotiation team known to be facing criminal charges is a dual Iranian-Canadian national named Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August 2016, hard-line news outlets said authorities detained Esfahani, who reportedly focused on lifting economic sanctions as part of the atomic accord.

Iranian hard-liners repeatedly have targeted dual nationals with espionage charges since the 2015 nuclear deal.

