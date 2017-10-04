201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iraqi Kurds mourn death…

Iraqi Kurds mourn death of leader Talabani, symbol of unity

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 2:44 am 10/04/2017 02:44am
Share
FILE - In this April 6, 2005 file photo, Kurdish youngsters celebrate the election of then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, in downtown Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. Talabani, a lifelong fighter for Iraq’s Kurds who rose to become the country’s president, presenting himself as a unifying father figure to temper the potentially explosive hatreds among Kurds, Shiites and Sunnis has died in a Berlin hospital at the age of 83. (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj, File)

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish officials say Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region has declared a week of mourning after the death of former president, Jalal Talabani.

Sadi Ahmed Pire, a spokesman for the Kurdish party which Talabani headed, says flags will fly at half-staff on Wednesday. Talabani’s burial in the city of Sulaimaniyah is planned for this weekend.

Seen as a unifying elder statesman who could soothe tempers among Iraq’s Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, Talabani suffered a stroke in 2012 after which he was moved to Germany for treatment and faded from Iraq’s political life.

He died in a Berlin hospital on Tuesday afternoon, at the age of 83, after his condition deteriorated rapidly.

His death comes days after Iraqi Kurds’ controversial referendum on independence that has angered Baghdad and the region.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest