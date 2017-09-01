501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » US says 17-bus IS…

US says 17-bus IS convoy stranded in Syrian desert

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 4:56 pm 09/01/2017 04:56pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group says a 17-bus convoy of IS militants and their families is stranded in the Syrian desert.

The coalition issued a statement Friday saying it has sought an unspecified solution that would save the women and children in the convoy from further suffering.

It says the coalition has not attacked the convoy.

But it says it has struck IS fighters and vehicles, including a tank and other armed vehicles, that tried to help the convoy move to the Iraqi border.

The coalition says its officials have contacted Russian counterparts to deliver a message to Syria’s government, which had tried to facilitate the convoy’s movement earlier this week from western Syria to an area near the Iraqi border.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?