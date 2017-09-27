201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » UN human rights office…

UN human rights office decries ‘mass hanging’ of 42 in Iraq

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 11:53 am 09/27/2017 11:53am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The office of the U.N. human rights chief is decrying the “mass hanging” of 42 prisoners at an Iraqi prison.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein is warning of “clear risk of a gross miscarriage of justice” over Sunday’s executions at al-Hoot prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah, and expressed concerns about “more large-scale executions,” possibly in coming weeks.

A statement from his office Wednesday said Iraqi officials explained the prisoners were Iraqis affiliated with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida who were convicted of crimes including killing security forces or detonating improvised explosive devices.

Zeid said accountability for proven acts of terrorism was necessary, but it was “extremely doubtful” that strict fair-trial guarantees were respected in the cases as required under international law for the death penalty to be applied.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest