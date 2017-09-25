UN envoy says Israel ignoring UN demand to halt settlements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for the Mideast envoy Israel is not complying with a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a halt to all settlement activity and is continuing settlement expansion making a two-state solution “increasingly unattainable.”

Nickolay Mladenov told the council Monday that in the three months from June 20 Israel’s settlement activity “continued at a high rate, a consistent pattern over the course of this year.”

He said activity was concentrated primarily in East Jerusalem where plans were advanced for over 2,300 housing units in July, “30 percent more than for the whole of 2016.”

Mladenov stressed that the United Nations considers settlement activities illegal under international law.

He was delivering the third report on implementing last December’s council resolution condemning Israeli settlements as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.