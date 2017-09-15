501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Trump to work on…

Trump to work on building US business ties at UN assembly

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 2:30 pm 09/15/2017 02:30pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. national security official says President Donald Trump will work to build business ties between the U.S. and other nations during the United Nations General Assembly next week.

National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster tells reporters the president will stress his “ironclad commitment to free, fair and reciprocal trade” as the “bedrock” of his economic talks.

Also on the agenda: the Iran nuclear deal, Mideast peace, and U.N. reform efforts.

The president’s schedule will include meetings with the leaders of France, Israel, Jordan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan, Ukraine, South Korea and Japan, among other nations.

He’ll also be hosting a dinner with Latin American leaders, deliver a major speech, and hold a working lunch with African leaders during his time in New York.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?