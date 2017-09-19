501.5
Trump singles out Venezuela for criticism in UN speech

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:51 pm 09/19/2017 12:51pm
United States President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump has singled out Venezuela during a speech to the U.N. as a threat to democratic principles alongside North Korea, Iran and Syria.

Trump says President Nicolas Maduro’s government has brought an oil-rich nation to the “brink of collapse.” He accused Maduro of stealing power from elected representatives to preserve his “disastrous rule.”

He said: “The Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing.”

Trump spent nearly as much time criticizing Venezuela as North Korea, Iran and Syria — the three countries labeled the “axis of evil” by former U.S. President George W. Bush.

Trump has paid special attention to Venezuela this week, discussing the crisis at a dinner with the leaders of Brazil, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

The U.S. has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela.

