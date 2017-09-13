501.5
Tech-oriented New York grad school launched by contest opens

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 12:31 am 09/13/2017 12:31am
This Aug. 16, 2017, photo shows the main buildings of Cornell Tech - the main academic building called the Bloomberg Center, left, a 26-story residence hall, center, and a programs building called the Bridge, right, on Roosevelt Island in New York. The new graduate school that backers hope will cement New York's status as a center of high-tech innovation officially opens Wednesday, Sept. 13. The school called Cornell Tech is the product of a competition former Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced in 2011. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — A new graduate school that backers hope will boost New York’s status as a center of high-tech innovation is opening.

The school is called Cornell Tech and is the product of a competition independent former Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced in 2011.

The winner was a joint application by Cornell University and the Technion in Israel. Their collaboration is opening on Roosevelt Island on Wednesday.

Cornell Tech awards graduate degrees in fields including engineering and computer science.

The main academic building is called the Bloomberg Center. Faculty members share an open-plan work space with researchers and others.

A building called the Bridge is owned by developer Forest City Ratner and will house university programs and commercial tenants.

There also is a 26-story residence hall with sweeping views.

