501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Rights group: Saudi-led airstrikes…

Rights group: Saudi-led airstrikes kill Yemeni children

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:19 am 09/12/2017 03:19am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says the Saudi-led coalition waging an air campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the north are killing children in what amounts to war crimes.

Human Rights Watch released a study Tuesday documenting the deaths of 26 children killed in five airstrikes since June. The group said that despite promises by the coalition to abide by international law, the airstrikes have failed to do that and urged the United Nations to again place the coalition on its “list of shame.”

HRW also called for an international investigation into possible war crimes.

The U.N.’s annual report showed that 785 children were killed and more than 1,000 others wounded in Yemen in 2015, with 60 percent of the casualties caused by coalition airstrikes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?