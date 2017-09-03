501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Report: Iran sent warnings…

Report: Iran sent warnings to US aircraft twice in 6 months

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 6:39 am 09/03/2017 06:39am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Arabic language TV station al-Alam is reporting that the country’s air defense base sent two warnings in the last six months to U.S. spy aircraft that approached Iranian airspace.

The TV’s website quoted the country’s chief of air defense, Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili, as saying Iran warned a U2 reconnaissance aircraft on March 21. He did not mention the location.

He also said the country’s air defense warned an American drone on Aug. 26.

Gen. Esmaili says: “We do not allow such rabid aircrafts to enter our territory and if necessary, will not hesitate to destroy them.”

Iran has repeatedly announced such activities over the past years to demonstrate the capabilities of the country’s armed forces.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?