201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Report: Iran group hacks…

Report: Iran group hacks aviation, petrochemical industries

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 10:01 am 09/20/2017 10:01am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report by a cybersecurity firm is warning that a suspected government-backed group of hackers in Iran are targeting the aviation and petrochemical industries in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and South Korea.

FireEye said Wednesday the group it calls APT33 used phishing email attacks with fake job opportunities to gain access to affected companies.

Stuart Davis, a director at a FireEye subsidiary, told The Associated Press that the hackers had access from “four to six months” inside those companies affected. He says they also left malware behind that could have allowed hackers to destroy the computers they infected.

Davis says the time the hackers worked, as well as bits of Farsi in the code and other details leads them to suspect they worked in Iran, likely for the government.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Cyber Security Latest News Middle East News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?