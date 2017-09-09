501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian seek ouster of…

Palestinian seek ouster of Greek Orthodox patriarch

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 7:58 am 09/09/2017 07:58am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Christians have protested against the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land, demanding the resignation of Theophilos III for allegedly selling church land to Israelis.

Some 200 demonstrators rallied Saturday outside the Greek Orthodox patriarchate in Jerusalem’s Old City. Some raised banners reading “Theophilos is unworthy.”

The church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land. It is dominated by Greek clergy while the flock is overwhelmingly Palestinian.

Activists have presented documents they say show the patriarch sold land in sweetheart deals. They demand that the church open its books and that the patriarch resign.

Last month, about 300 Palestinian Christians and lay groups filed a complaint against Theophilos with the Palestinian attorney general, accusing him of “selling land to the enemy.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?