Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint against Israel

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 6:13 am 09/09/2017 06:13am
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry says it will file an “urgent complaint” against Israel with the United Nations Security Council.

Lebanon said in a statement Saturday that Israel violated its air space when it conducted an airstrike against a Syrian government installation on Thursday.

Israeli jets flew struck an installation that former Israeli military and intelligence officials said was producing weapons possibly bound for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Israel’s chief rival in the region. The Syrian army said at the time that two soldiers were killed.

Hezbollah is part of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government, though Lebanon officially remains neutral over the neighboring Syrian civil war.

