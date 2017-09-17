501.5
Kuwait to expel North Korean ambassador, other diplomats

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 4:44 am 09/17/2017 04:44am
FILE- In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, center, gestures as he greets the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as he arrives at the White House in Washington. Kuwait says it will expel North Korea's ambassador and four other diplomats from its embassy in Kuwait City. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says it will expel North Korea’s ambassador and four other diplomats.

The decision by Kuwait came as its ruling emir took a recent trip to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. has been putting increased pressure on its allies to cut all ties to North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s efforts to develop long-range nuclear weapons capable of hitting American cities.

Kuwait did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City.

A Gulf-based official confirmed on Sunday that Kuwait would be expelling the diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence reports. A letter Kuwait sent in August to the United Nations also made that pledge.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
