Iran strikes IS bases on Syria-Iraq border with drones

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 2:30 pm 09/24/2017 02:30pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s elite Revolutionary Guard has targeted bases belonging to the Islamic State group in eastern Syria with drone strikes.

IRINN TV’s report says the IRGC’s drones destroyed IS bases and vehicles in the southern and eastern parts of Deir el-Zour province, near the Iraqi border, without elaborating. The strikes also killed a large number IS militants, according to the report.

The report added that the strikes were part of the Fajr-3 operation to clear the Syria-Iraq border of the extremists.

Earlier in June, the IRGC launched six missiles into eastern Syria targeting Islamic State militants in response to a June attack on Iran’s parliament and a shrine in Tehran that killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50.

