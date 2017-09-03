501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Ex-aide to Israeli PM…

Ex-aide to Israeli PM arrested in submarine probe

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 3:08 pm 09/03/2017 03:08pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Sunday that they arrested six people, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff and a former navy commander, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the purchase of German submarines.

David Sharan, an American-born former Netanyahu aide, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of accepting bribes, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. A court extended Sharan’s detention by five days. Three other suspects’ remands were extended as well.

Sunday’s arrests, including of Eliezer Marom, the retired head of the Israeli navy, are the latest in a probe into suspected corruption surrounding the $2 billion deal with German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp.

Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case, but his personal lawyer, who is also his cousin, is involved. David Shimron was placed under house arrest last month after he was questioned by police, but has since been released.

Police have questioned Netanyahu over separate corruption allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?