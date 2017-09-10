501.5
Egypt says it killed 9 suspected militants in a Cairo raid

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 6:39 am 09/10/2017 06:39am
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s official news agency says police killed nine suspected militants when they raided two apartments in a densely populated Cairo neighborhood.

The Middle East News Agency says five policemen were wounded in Sunday’s early morning exchange of fire in the Ard el-Liwa district. It says police found rifles, ammunition, bomb-making materials and explosive devices at the apartments.

The report, which cited an unnamed Interior Ministry official, did not say to which group the suspects were linked. Previous raids in Cairo have mainly targeted members of a splinter faction of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt is fighting an insurgency led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group based in the Sinai Peninsula as well as Brotherhood factions targeting members of the security forces in Cairo.

