Egypt court sentences 7 to death over links to Islamic State

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 5:55 am 09/16/2017 05:55am
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced seven people to death over links to the Islamic State group in Libya.

Saturday’s ruling refers the case to the Grand Mufti, the country’s top theological authority, to solicit his non-binding opinion on the sentences. The referral is a formality in cases of capital punishment.

The court has set a Nov. 25 date for issuing the final verdict in the case, which involves 20 defendants.

The verdict is subject to appeal.

Charges include belonging to a militant group affiliated with IS branch in Libya, weapons possession, inciting violence and participating in the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christian workers in Libya in 2015.

