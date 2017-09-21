201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Diplomats meet on Iran…

Diplomats meet on Iran deal as Trump stays mum on decision

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 3:29 am 09/21/2017 03:29am
Share
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. Tillerson attended the highest-level meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials since the start of the Trump administration earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has determined how he wants to approach the Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump has not informed him or others in the administration about his decision.

Tillerson says Trump even refused to share his decision with British Prime Minister Theresa May when she asked about it.

The top U.S. diplomat says that while Iran might be meeting its obligations to the letter of the deal, it is violating its spirit.

He says, “One can almost set the countdown clock to Iran resuming its nuclear activities.”

Tillerson spoke to reporters after a meeting Wednesday evening of the parties to the nuclear deal, including Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?