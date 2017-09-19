501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Clashes erupt in Iraqi…

Clashes erupt in Iraqi city of Kirkuk over Kurdish vote

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 3:45 am 09/19/2017 03:45am
Share
File - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Kurds wave Kurdish flags during a rally to support an independence referendum in Iraq, at Martyrs Square in Downtown Beirut, Lebanon. On Monday Sept. 18, 2017, Iraq's Supreme Court issued a temporary ban on a Kurdish autonomous region's referendum on independence scheduled for Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BAGHDAD (AP) — A Turkmen official says authorities in Iraq’s ethnically-mixed city of Kirkuk have imposed a nighttime curfew after clashes erupted between Kurds and Turkmen amid preparations for the controversial Kurdish independence referendum next week.

Mohammed Samaan Kanaan, in charge of Iraqi Turkmen Front offices, said on Tuesday that gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on one of the offices the previous night. The guards returned fire, killing one and wounding two of the assailants.

Kanaan says hours later, a police patrol that included the brother of the slain assailant attacked another office, triggering clashes. The fighting ended when a large ethnically mixed force reached the scene.

Iraq’s Kurds plan to hold the referendum next Monday in their self-ruled region as well as disputed areas, including the oil-rich province of Kirkuk.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?