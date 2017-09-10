AP Interview: Priyanka Chopra urges more Syria refugee help

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Actress Priyanka Chopra says after meeting with Syrian refugees that the world must do more to help them, especially children displaced by war.

Chopra, a Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. child agency UNICEF, told The Associated Press that individuals should step up if governments won’t.

She says that “the biggest and best way of doing that is just donations.” She says that otherwise, an entire generation of children “could turn to extremism because they have not gotten an education.”

Some 5 million Syrians have fled civil war since 2011. Aid agencies supporting refugees routinely face large funding gaps.

Chopra, a Bollywood veteran who stars in the U.S. TV series Quantico and the movie Baywatch, chatted and joked with refugee children Sunday at an after-school center in Jordan’s capital.

