501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP Interview: Priyanka Chopra…

AP Interview: Priyanka Chopra urges more Syria refugee help

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 11:06 pm 09/10/2017 11:06pm
Share
Priyanka Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, greets a Syrian woman and her baby at UNICEF's Makani Center in Amman, Jordan, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017. Chopra said the world needs to do more to help those displaced by war -- through individual donations if governments won't step up. The Bollywood veteran who is increasingly making her mark in the U.S. also tells The Associated Press in an interview that she didn't realize until working in America that it's "difficult for a woman of color" to be cast in a wide range of roles. (AP Photo/Lindsey Leger)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Actress Priyanka Chopra says after meeting with Syrian refugees that the world must do more to help them, especially children displaced by war.

Chopra, a Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. child agency UNICEF, told The Associated Press that individuals should step up if governments won’t.

She says that “the biggest and best way of doing that is just donations.” She says that otherwise, an entire generation of children “could turn to extremism because they have not gotten an education.”

Some 5 million Syrians have fled civil war since 2011. Aid agencies supporting refugees routinely face large funding gaps.

Chopra, a Bollywood veteran who stars in the U.S. TV series Quantico and the movie Baywatch, chatted and joked with refugee children Sunday at an after-school center in Jordan’s capital.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Middle East News Movie News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?