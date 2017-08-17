US helping clear ‘historic’ amount of explosives in Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Iraq says for the first time that the American military will help contractors and other officials locate unexploded bombs dropped by the coalition.

U.S. Embassy officials have asked the coalition to declassify grid coordinates for bombs dropped in Iraq to help clear the explosives.

It may not be that simple, though.

The coalition’s unexploded bombs are only a small part of the problem in Iraq’s second largest city, Mosul. The bulk of the explosives were hidden by Islamic State fighters to be triggered by the slightest movement, even picking up a seemingly innocent children’s toy, lifting a vacuum cleaner or opening an oven door.

The effort could continue wreaking destruction on Mosul even as IS was defeated after a nine-month battle.

