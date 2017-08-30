501.5
Trump, Saudi king discuss dispute with Qatar

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:34 pm 08/30/2017 06:34pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urged the countries embroiled in a regional dispute with Qatar to find a diplomatic resolution.

The White House says Trump discussed the issue Wednesday in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

The diplomatic crisis began in June, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar over allegations that it was funding extremists and was too close to Iran. Qatar has denied funding extremists. Trump has tweeted that Qatar funded terrorism.

Trump told King Salman that a diplomatic resolution would fulfill a commitment — made when Trump visited Riyadh — to maintain unity while fighting terrorism.

The president and the king also discussed Harvey. King Salman offered condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
