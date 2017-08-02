501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: Police find…

The Latest: Police find body of missing pregnant Israeli

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 1:11 pm 08/02/2017 01:11pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on developments in Israel (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Israeli police say officers have found the body of a married, pregnant Israeli woman who went missing over a month ago.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Wednesday her body was found last week and that her Palestinian boyfriend killed her in a criminal act and was not terror-related.

But both the woman’s Israeli husband and Palestinian boyfriend say otherwise.

Aaron Halimi, Michal Halimi’s husband, told the Ynet newsite that relations between the couple were “perfect,” which is why he “is sure 100 percent that it was nationalistically motivated, not romantic.”

The Palestinian appeared in court and told Israeli media he killed the woman in order to gain the release of Palestinian prisoners and denied he was in a relationship with the woman.

Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for security reasons get stipends from the Palestinian government while those held for other crimes do not.

___

1:30 p.m.

Israeli police say a Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli man at a supermarket south of Tel Aviv, leaving him severely wounded and hospitalized.

They say in a statement that Wednesday’s stabbing was apparently politically motivated, and that the 19-year-old Palestinian suspect is being questioned in custody.

The 42-year-old victim was in critical condition and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was apprehended by civilians near the scene of the incident in the town of Yavne before police arrested him.

The incident came amid tensions between Israel and the Palestinians over Israel’s placement of metal detectors at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?