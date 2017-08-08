501.5
Syrian activists: Damascus suburbs under heavy bombardment

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:31 am 08/08/2017 08:31am
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say pro-government forces have intensified their bombardment of the capital’s rebel-held Eastern Ghouta suburbs, one day after rebels frustrated a government attempt to advance.

The opposition-affiliated Ghouta Media Center said one civilian was killed and several others injured under government shelling and air strikes.

Air strikes on the Ein Terma and Zamalka towns in Ghouta scattered debris amid thick clouds of rising dust, as seen in footage posted by the group Tuesday on social media.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said rebels killed nine soldiers and captured at least one in fighting Monday. It said the bombardment continued Tuesday.

Parts of Eastern Ghouta are protected by a cease-fire agreement. The government has largely targeted areas held by rebel factions not party to that agreement.

