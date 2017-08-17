501.5
Syria holds first international trade fair since war erupted

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 1:32 pm 08/17/2017 01:32pm
People attend Syria’s first international trade fair since war broke out in 2011, a few kilometers away from the rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The prime minister opened the fair, an event hailed by the government as a sign of renewed confidence after years of conflict. (AP Photo)

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s prime minister has opened the country’s first international trade fair since war broke out in 2011, an event hailed by the government as a “victory” and a sign of renewed confidence after years of conflict.

The fair is being held in an area few kilometers away from the rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus.

The proximity alone underlines Syrian President Bashar Assad’s increasingly confident position following significant military gains on the ground in the past year

Prime Minister Imad Khamis opened the event on Thursday evening. State-run media say there are participants from 23 countries. The 10-day fair is expected to attract investors mainly from allies like Russia, China, Iran, and other countries.

Before the war, the Damascus International Fair was a high-profile annual event attracting major investors.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
