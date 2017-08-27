501.5
Saudi coalition: ‘Technical mistake’ in deadly Yemen strike

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 5:43 am 08/27/2017 05:43am
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition battling rebels in Yemen says an airstrike that killed at least 14 civilians, including eight members of a single family, was the result of a “technical mistake.”

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that Friday’s bombing in the capital, Sanaa, was “accidental” and “unintentional.”

He expressed “sincere sympathy” in his statement Sunday, and said the planned target of the airstrike was a “legitimate military objective” belonging to the Houthi rebels, who control the capital.

The bombing in the neighborhood of Fag Attan struck a three-story building occupied by at least three families. It came just days after at least 41 people died when aircraft bombed a small hotel in the town of Arhab, north of Sanaa.

